Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 460 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.05. 51,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,614. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.