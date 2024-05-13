Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45. 452,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,138,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 85.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

