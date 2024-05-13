Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 246.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. 5,601,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,865,486. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

