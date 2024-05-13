SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,886 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 42,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

