Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. 208,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

