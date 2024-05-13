Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 350.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385,403 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 270.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 205,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,793. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

