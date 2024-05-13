Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.60. Beyond shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,646,188 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BYON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Beyond Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.