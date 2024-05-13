Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 444,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

