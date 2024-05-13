Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 14786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

