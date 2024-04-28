Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in April

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,616.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $100.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.96.
About Brunello Cucinelli
