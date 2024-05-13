Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $456,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,573 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 855,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,378. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

