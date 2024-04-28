Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,354,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after buying an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

