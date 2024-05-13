Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after buying an additional 1,665,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,211,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,358,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

