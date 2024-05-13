The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 211,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,944. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

