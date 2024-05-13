Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.06. 76,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,448. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

