Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $479,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

