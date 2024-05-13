Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,424,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of THC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 555,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

