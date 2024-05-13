Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,491. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.