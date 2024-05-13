Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Buys 10,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.
Martinrea International Stock Up 1.5 %
MRE traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.70. The stock has a market cap of C$937.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martinrea International Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.
Get Our Latest Report on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
