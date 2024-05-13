Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Buys 10,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

Martinrea International Stock Up 1.5 %

MRE traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.70. The stock has a market cap of C$937.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

MRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.