Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,345 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.