Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,346,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. 1,142,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.