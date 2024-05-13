BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,597 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,316,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 355.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 168,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,335. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

