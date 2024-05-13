4,633 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Rambus Trading Up 0.3 %

RMBS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,519. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

