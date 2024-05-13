Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $390,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 77.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.52. 612,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

