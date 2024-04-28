Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 45.5%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 21,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,657. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1402 dividend. This is a boost from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.