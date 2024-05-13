BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 126,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.94.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
