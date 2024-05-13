BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 126,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

