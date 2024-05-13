Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,540 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

