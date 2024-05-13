Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,531 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,317 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,593.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Berry Global Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 122,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,256. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

