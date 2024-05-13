Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $426,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 8.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MarketAxess by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,893,000 after buying an additional 128,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.57. The company had a trading volume of 134,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,389. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $301.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.45.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

