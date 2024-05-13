Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 54,500 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00.

Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$16,560.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM remained flat at C$0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 182,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

