Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,191 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.00. 357,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,419. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

