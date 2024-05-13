Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

