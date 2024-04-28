Delta Investment Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,856,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 147,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $7,804,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $7,191,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

