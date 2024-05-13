Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,281.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,844.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,870.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The stock has a market cap of £63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.