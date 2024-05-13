Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,281.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,844.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,870.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The stock has a market cap of £63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.60) to GBX 3,640 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.42).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

