Insider Buying: Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £2,500 in Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider David Low bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,140.70).

Coral Products Trading Up 2.6 %

CRU opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday. Coral Products PLC has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 18.49 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

