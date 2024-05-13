Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,780,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

