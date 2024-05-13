Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Purchases £72,600 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooley purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($91,206.03).
Light Science Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
LON LST opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Monday. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25.
Light Science Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light Science Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.