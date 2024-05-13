Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Purchases £72,600 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooley purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($91,206.03).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

LON LST opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Monday. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

