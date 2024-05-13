Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Rises By 114.3%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
