LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires £151 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £151 ($189.70).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.87. The stock has a market cap of £306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($3.86).

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.