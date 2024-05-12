Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,115.4% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.