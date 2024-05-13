Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.