StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
