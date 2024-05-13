Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 13th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN)

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Signing Day Sports’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Signing Day Sports Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGN opened at $0.29 on Monday. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Signing Day Sports Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signing Day Sports
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.