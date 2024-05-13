Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 13th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN)

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Signing Day Sports’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGN opened at $0.29 on Monday. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

