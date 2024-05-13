Calibre Mining (CXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.