Calibre Mining (CXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CXB opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
