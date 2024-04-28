Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

IJR stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

