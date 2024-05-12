Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.