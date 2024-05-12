AGF Management Ltd. Sells 17,892 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20,450.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 206,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

