Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 174,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. 7,349,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

