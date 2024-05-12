Arcataur Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,122,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

