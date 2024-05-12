Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $49,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.61 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

